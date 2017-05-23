Tributes have begun pouring in for Sir Roger Moore, following the news of his death.
His family announced he had died at the age of 89, following a “short but brave” battle with cancer on Tuesday (23 May).
The likes of Russell Crowe, Piers Morgan, David Walliams and Joan Collins were among the first to pay their respects on Twitter, as many friends and celebrity fans shared their fond memories of him:
Roger was most famous for his 12-year stint as James Bond, making him the longest-serving 007 in the film franchise’s history.
He made his first appearance as the spy in 1973’s ‘Live and Let Die’, following it up with ‘The Man With the Golden Gun’, ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, ‘Moonraker’, ‘For Your Eyes Only’, ‘Octopussy’ and ‘A View To A Kill’.
Pinewood Studios, where the James Bond films are shot, also shared a tribute, writing:
Announcing the news of his death, Roger’s children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, said in a statement: “The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.
“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.
“Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people.”
Roger was married four times - first to actress Doorn Van Steyn, Welsh singer Dorothy Squires, Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, and he is survived by his fourth wife, Swedish socialite Kristina Tholstrup.
The actor’s funeral will take place in Monaco at a later date, as set out in his final wishes.