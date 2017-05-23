Sir Roger Moore’s innate sense of style can never be rivalled.
Following the news of his death at the age of 89 on Tuesday 23 May, we take a look back at his most suave moments.
The legendary actor came from an era when movie stars evoked a true sense of individual style and elegance, rather than a stylist’s vision.
As one of the last gentlemen of Old Hollywood, the former James Bond remains to date the longest-serving 007 - notching up 12 years in the role.
“I have a uniform of blazer and slacks,” he once told The Guardian.
“It can be worn on all occasions except those that call for black tie or a lounge suit (which is a misnomer, because it gives the impression that you can be lounging around in your pyjamas, which is not the case).”
From silk scarves and black leather gloves to well-cut tailored suits, Moore’s sense of gentlemanly style never once wavered.
