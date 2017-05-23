All Sections
    • STYLE
    23/05/2017 16:08 BST

    A Tribute To Sir Roger Moore: A Celebration Of His Signature Style

    Always dapper ❤️

    Sir Roger Moore’s innate sense of style can never be rivalled.  

    Following the news of his death at the age of 89 on Tuesday 23 May, we take a look back at his most suave moments. 

    The legendary actor came from an era when movie stars evoked a true sense of individual style and elegance, rather than a stylist’s vision. 

    As one of the last gentlemen of Old Hollywood, the former James Bond remains to date the longest-serving 007 - notching up 12 years in the role. 

    “I have a uniform of blazer and slacks,” he once told The Guardian.

    “It can be worn on all occasions except those that call for black tie or a lounge suit (which is a misnomer, because it gives the impression that you can be lounging around in your pyjamas, which is not the case).”

    From silk scarves and black leather gloves to well-cut tailored suits, Moore’s sense of gentlemanly style never once wavered. 

    • 1955
      Chaloner Woods via Getty Images
    • 1957
      A. W. Cox via Getty Images
       Welsh singer Dorothy Squires arriving on vacation at London Airport with her husband Roger Moore and a large stuffed panda. 
    • 1958
      Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
    • 1960
      Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
    • 1960
      Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
    • 1963
      Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
      Sir Roger Moore in an episode of the TV series 'The Saint', circa 1963. 
    • 1964
      Mirrorpix via Getty Images
      Pop singer Susan Maughan and actor Roger Moore photographed with a cello backstage during Big Beat night at Wembley Pool on 25 October 1964. 
    • 1967
      M. McKeown via Getty Images
      English actor Roger Moore on the set of the British TV series, 'The Saint', with model Angela Fountain on 22 February 1967. 
    • 1967
      Mirrorpix via Getty Images
      Film Premiere of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'. Roger Moore and Louisa Mattiolli arrive at the premiere on 12 October 1967. 
    • 1968
      Central Press via Getty Images
      Sir Roger Moore at a London film premiere with his fiancee Luisa Mattioli. 
    • 1969
      Mirrorpix via Getty Images
      Roger Moore and Luisa Mattiolli. 
    • 1970
      Mirrorpix via Getty Images
      Roger Moore actor holding a length of suiting cloth in October 1970. 
    • 1970
      Keystone via Getty Images
    • 1971
      Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
      Sir Roger Moore in an episode of the TV series 'The Persuaders!', circa 1971. 
    • 1971
      R. Brigden via Getty Images
      Sir Roger Moore leaves London Airport for America, accompanied by his wife Luisa Mattioli, UK, 15 July 1971. 
    • 1973
      George Wilkes Archive via Getty Images
    • 1973
      Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
      Sir Roger Moore poses on location for the filming of James Bond film 'Live And Let Die' on 1 March 1973 in Kingston, Jamaica. 
    • 1973
      Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
      Actor Roger Moore on the set of 'Live And Let Die'. 
    • 1973
      Hulton Archive via Getty Images
      Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die'. 
    • 1974
      Photoshot via Getty Images
    • 1974
      Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
      A portrait of the British actor Roger Moore photographed next to a piano in Rome, 1974. 
    • 1982
      Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images
    • 1990
      Terry O'Neill via Getty Images
      English actor Roger Moore poses on a snowy mountain, circa 1990. 
    • 1990
      Kypros via Getty Images
    • 1995
      Keith Hamshere via Getty Images
      Irish actor Pierce Brosnan poses with Roger Moore, a former incarnation of superspy James Bond, on the set of the film 'GoldenEye', 1995. 
    • 1998
      Richard Kille via Getty Images
    • 2000
      Alain BENAINOUS via Getty Images
      Roger Moore and his wife in Monaco on 4 August 2000. 
    • 2005
      Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
      Roger Moore and his wife Christina Tholstrup arrive at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 December 2005 in London, England. 
    • 2008
      ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images
      Roger Moore is pictured during a 'James Bond photocall' at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, on October 17, 2008. 

