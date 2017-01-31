Sister Of Murdered MP Jo Cox Speaks Movingly As She Launches Commission To Tackle Loneliness

The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox today spoke of her difficult experiences as a teenager as she launched a cross-party commission to tackle loneliness in the UK.

The Labour MP had started work on setting up the commission before she was killed by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair in her constituency of Batley and Spen in June.

Speaking at the launch of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness in Westminster, Kim Leadbeater said: “When Jo went away to university it was a very difficult time for both of us.

“And I think it would be fair to say that we both experienced loneliness: Jo down in Cambridge and me up in Yorkshire.”