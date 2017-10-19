Two young sisters who got the puppy they’d always dreamed of, were filmed as the pet was put on their lap as a surprise.

Eleanor and Hannah’s parents explained they had been looking after a neighbour’s dog on and off for 18 months. When they were told their dog-sitting duties were no longer needed, they realised they’d miss having a pet terribly.

“We decided to get our own puppy and have been on the waiting list for six months,” they explained on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 17 October.