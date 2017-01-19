Spend All Day Sitting Down? You Might Be Ageing Faster

Older people who spend most of their days sitting down are likely to age faster, according to a new study.

Researchers found that elderly women who sit for over 10 hours a day and do less than 40 minutes of moderate exercise are eight years “biologically older”.

As cells age, tiny caps on the ends of DNA strands known as telomeres shrink, exposing the underlying chromosome to deterioration.

But some health and lifestyle factors accelerate the process, putting people at greater risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and major cancers.

“Our study found cells age faster with a sedentary lifestyle. Chronological age doesn’t always match biological age,” said UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Aladdin Shadyab, PhD, lead author of the study.