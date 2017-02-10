Five Stories You May Have Missed This Week

1. Nearly Every Local Authority Will Raise Council Tax

Millions face hikes in council tax as the majority of town halls expect to raise rates, a think tank said on Thursday.

Research by the Local Government Information Unit found 94 percent of local authorities are planning council tax increases of up to 5 percent, as well as increasing charges for services such as green waste collection.

Some councils also plan to charge more for funerals, the research found.

It comes as council finances face growing pressure caused by budget cuts and growing demand for social care.

2. G4S Is To Take Over Welfare Support For Families Facing Deportation