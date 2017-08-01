A number of theme park rides across England have been closed following the death of a teenager at a fair in the US.

An 18-year-old marine was killed and several other people were injured when the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus malfunctioned last week.

Shocking footage captured by a witness at the scene shows the terrifying moment the spinning pendulum ride appeared to crash into something, throwing passengers to the ground as it continued to ascend.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.