Six Ways To Find Creative Inspiration

Creativity has fascinated researchers for decades. Ester Buchholz, a psychologist, psychoanalyst and author of ‘The Call of Solitude’, emphasised the need for some alone time to let our thoughts wander, to figure things out, and to arrive at innovative solutions. Artists and writers such as Bergman and Hemingway have waxed lyrical about the need for this time where you can confront your emotions head on, grapple alone with the feelings and thoughts, live with them without being able to ignore them to create something beautiful and original. Psychologists Long and Averill note in their paper “Solitude: An Exploration of Benefits of Being Alone” that one needs to be alone to go through this process of self-transformation, where one does not feel self-conscious and obliged to play any roles, and have the time and space to focus on their thoughts. Einstein talked about long walks where he could listen to what was going on inside his head, Kafka about sitting still and letting the world unfurl itself at your feet, and Picasso stressed that without loneliness, no serious work is ever possible.

Today we are always connected in the virtual world. The world is literally at our fingertips. Information is ubiquitous and even working alone from home, we are really never ever alone. We are restless, checking our phones and devices constantly for the next new update or newsflash, or status updates from our virtual friends. While on one hand this has helped the lone workers and freelancers maintain a sense of community, on the other hand, is this in some way a deterrent to our creative expression?

Can we really create if we are never ever alone?

Here are six ways to find that creative spark and inspiration, when our lives and the world around us are so busy:

1. Do Nothing: Try doing nothing. Just sit still. Watch and listen. Do whatever comes naturally to you, but don’t force it. Listen to your breathing and watch the world around you. Don’t force the ideas to happen. Don’t worry if you do not come up with a ground-breaking concept in the next few minutes. It will happen slowly but surely.