A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the explosion in Leicester that killed five people.

Detectives investigating the blast in Hinckley Road on February 25 said they have arrested a man in his 40s from East Anglia on suspicion of manslaughter.

Three men are due in court on Monday charged with manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

Two other men from East Anglia were arrested on Friday in connection with the incident but have since been released under investigation.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the force said: “Detectives investigating the explosion in Hinckley Road, which happened a week ago and resulted in the death of five people, have made a further arrest.

“A man in his 40s, from East Anglia, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

“Two other men, both in their 30s and from East Anglia, who were arrested on Friday have since been released under investigation.”