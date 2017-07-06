Sajid Javid has been savaged by a Labour MP after he suggested councils faced a post-Grenfell “looming crisis of trust”. Andrew Gwynne said Javid, the Communities Secretary, had been “wrong” and it was the Government that “has a lot to answer for” as he slammed the eye-watering 40% budget cut some local authorities had faced. Gwynne’s speech to the Local Government Association (LGA) conference won cheers from delegates of the UK’s cash-strapped councils and was even praised by the Tory Chairman of the Local Government Association, Lord Porter. Porter, who chairs the LGA, shook his hand and said: “It’s nice to know the next person coming in is going to look after you.”

Tory Lord Porter of Spalding Tory Lord Porter of Spalding shook Andrew Gwynne's hand

It comes after Javid’s address at the same conference, which, according to Labour’s LGA lead, Nick Forbes “went down like a bucket of cold sick”. Javid suggested councils, among others, had “failed all the victims of that terrible tragedy”, adding: “Speaking to survivors, people in the local community, and people in tower blocks around the country, one thing is abundantly clear – local government is facing a looming crisis of trust.”

PA Wire/PA Images Sajid Javid's LGA speech 'went down like a bucket of cold sick'

Gwynne, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Communities, hit back at Javid and warned councils should not be forced to make “even more difficult decisions” to fund things like sprinklers. He said: “I have not met a local councillor or officer who has underplayed the tragedy of Grenfell or not asked searching questions about how this could have been avoided. “However, what I have seen is leadership, competence and empathy that has been sorely lacking in central government and from a secretary of state for communities and local government. “He told you that local government faced a looming crisis in confidence. He’s wrong. It’s his government that is facing a looming crisis in confidence.”

PA Wire/PA Images A speech by Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Communities, won cheers from delegates at the Local Government Association conference

He went on: “The only response we have had from the Secretary of State was during his speech to you at this conference when he passed the buck and refused to admit that government has actually got a lot to answer for.” Kensington and Chelsea council has been widely criticised for its response to the fire, leading eventually to the resignation of leader Nicholas Paget-Brown. A specialist taskforce has been drafted in to manage the council’s housing, regeneration, community engagement and governance services after a fierce public backlash. Gwynne said Javid should not, however, attack all local government “because of one bad council” as many were buckling under the weight of cutbacks.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Nicholas Paget-Brown stepped down as leader of Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in the wake of the Grenfell disaster