We can’t quite believe it, but January 2017 marks exactly 10 years since E4’s cult sitcom ‘Skins’ arrived on our screens.
The iconic teen drama - you can watch all of the episodes on All 4, by the way - provided students around the country with plenty to talk about, and introduced us to a whole host of often outlandish characters and the actors who played them.
And in the years since, the stars of the show have all taken different paths, with some carving successful Hollywood careers and working with the likes of Angelina Jolie and Danny Boyle, while others have given something a little different a go.
So which ex-’Skins’ actress now focusses on bodybuilding? And who swapped the Bristol house parties and college classes for jetsetting around the globe?
Find out what the cast of ‘Skins’ are up to now…