Skittles Launches 'Rainbowless' White Packets For LGBT Pride Month, But Not Everyone Approves

Skittles has divided the internet with its limited edition white packaging, which the company created in order to support LGBT Pride month.

While many companies add a rainbow to their branding throughout June, Skittles packets include a rainbow all year round, so the company created the all-white look as an alternative way to celebrate Pride.

While the move was praised by many on social media, some suggested using white branding to promote equality is “racist”.

But in a statement given to HuffPost UK, a Skittles spokesperson said: “Any suggestion that this support for Pride is in any way racist is clearly wrong.”