Ubisoft have unveiled Skull and Bones, a brand-new online multiplayer game that sends players to the golden age of piracy during the 17th Century.

Revealed during Ubisoft’s E3 2017 press briefing, players will be able to take command of their very own ship, customise it, upgrade it and then explore the Indian Ocean.

Ubisoft

While it is a brand-new game it leans heavily on Ubisoft’s previous title Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, pillaging the naval combat from it and turning it into its very own fully-fledged gaming experience.

Boasting some pretty stunning graphics and a huge open-world you can team up with other players and engage in large-scale battles or simply become the ultimate rogue, attacking anything that takes your interest.

Ubisoft

What it lacks in what appears to be any semblance of plot the game more than makes up for it with stunning vistas and the simple fact that it lets you play as a pirate captain.

With a mixture of single and multiplayer modes Skull and Bones is almost certainly looking to capitalise on the wave of social-based online games that encourage you to play alongside your friends.

Ubisoft had one of its biggest press briefings in recent years, showing off sequels to the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series as well as new IP like Skull and Bones and StarLink.

Ubisoft

So now for the bad news, this game is a long way away, in fact it’s not even coming out this year.

Ubisoft haven’t given a definitive release date but they have said that it will release around October/November 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

