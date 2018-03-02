Sky Presenter Describes Kindness Of Strangers As 'A Revelation' As He Prepares To Say Goodbye To Wife

Sky News presenter Colin Brazier has opened up about how the kindness of strangers has touched his family following his wife Jo’s devastating cancer diagnosis.

Jo, formerly head of foreign news at Sky, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer more than five years ago. She has since been told her cancer has returned and is terminal.

The couple and their six children are currently preparing for the inevitable. In a bittersweet piece for the Catholic Herald, the 49-year-old spoke of how she had “touched many people with her ebullience, common sense and kindness”, which meant dozens of friends and acquaintances had reached out since hearing the news.