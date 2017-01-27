It has first and foremost been the satellite dish company, until now that is.

Whether you’re a fan of the service or not, Sky has defined the way that we consume television in the UK.

The company has announced that starting in 2018, customers will be able to get Sky Q without the need for the satellite dish.

This is a major step for the company, but one that is not entirely unexpected.

With its release of Now TV offering up Sky’s services over the internet and without the need for a monthly subscription this is seemingly just an evolution of that way of thinking.

Sky haven’t gone into the specifics of how it will be able to offer this service, but it has said it will be delivered over the Sky Q box using broadband.

Sky has once again recorded solid financials for the year however its profits took a hit thanks to the staggering cost of securing the Premier League rights.

The company signed a colossal £4.2bn three year deal which marks a significant increase over the amount paid the last time the rights were up for negotiation.

