PA Archive/PA Images

Lord Adonis challenged a university vice chancellor to halve his £295,000 salary so students could be offered cheaper fees. Labour peer Adonis, who once headed Tony Blair’s policy unit, rounded on Southbank University vice-chancellor David Phoenix live on air during a BBC Radio 4 interview on the Today programme. He said universities were “coining it” and the salaries of highly-paid staff should be reduced dramatically before getting into a heated row with Phoenix over what benefits he got beyond his basic salary. Adonis added no university had produced figures to show their university’s arts and social studies courses, among others, cost £9,250 to deliver or that they are worth such a sum.

David Phoenix Southbank University vice chancellor

He said: “My own view is that Southbank University, and I say this in the presence of the vice-chancellor, could offer many of these courses for about half that level. “And one of the places they could start saving money soonest, and I say this again with Dave here as I think it’s as well we have these issues out in the open, is his own salary and that of his senior management team. “Dave is paid a salary of £295,000 for leading a public service institution. He has 10 staff at his university who are paid over £100,000.

Dave accepted that fees are too high and need to be cut. He cd take a lead and cut them by £1k at South Bank for the new term! #timetolead https://t.co/Zbu1CqtGJa — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 14, 2017

No it's £295k! @David_PhoenixVC didn't know his own pay - understandable when it's so high. https://t.co/d64u8QEkuY — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 14, 2017

.@David_PhoenixVC said on @BBCr4today he cldn't cut costs at @LSBU. I see on web the uni offering 'head & neck massages' at its pop-up ... — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 14, 2017

.... centre on South Bank last Friday to help A-level students cope with 'stress' of awaiting their results. Hmmm... https://t.co/Q9XdrfPxtQ — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 14, 2017

Parents & students should lobby their VCs to cut fees & halve pay of top managers, which costs £mm per university https://t.co/0TuxjDva03 — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 14, 2017

“All of those salaries, in my view, should be halved. That would save £1m alone and that would be a big first step towards reducing fees.” Phoenix replied: “I wish I was paid that, I’d like to see...” Adonis, a vocal critic of the salaries of vice-chancellors, intervened: “You are, it’s in your accounts for last year.” Asked about his salary, Mr Phoenix said: “My base salary is £227,000.” Adonis added: “You then have additional allowances on top and you have a big pension contribution.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell earns almost half a million-a-year and is the highest paid vice-chancellor in the country

It comes after Andrew Murrison quit his role at the University of Bath in protest over the vice-chancellor’s “eye-watering” pay. Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell earns £451,000 a year and is the highest paid vice-chancellor in the country. Andrew Murrison, Conservative MP for South West Wiltshire, said university bosses were “looking increasingly like a self-serving cartel”.

PA Wire/PA Images Student fees are in excess of £9,000