All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    16/01/2018 15:23 GMT | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Watch As Tory MP Falls Asleep During Commons Debate On Brexit

    Sir Desmond Swayne grabbed 40 winks in clear view of the TV cameras

     Brexit might be getting a bit boring for most people, but you would think MPs would at least manage to stay awake while it’s debated.

    But it seems that for Conservative MP Sir Desmond Swayne, the allure of catching some winks was just too much to resist in the Commons this afternoon.

    The MP for New Forest West let himself slip off to the Land of Nod while Tory veteran Ken Clarke was discussing the Charter for Fundamental Rights.

    Unfortunately for the 62-year-old, he was seated right behind the former Chancellor while he was speaking, meaning his power-nap was caught on camera.

    After a good 40-seconds of sleeping, Sir Desmond woke up and a smile crept across his lips as he realised he hadn’t been giving full attention to proceedings.

    Sir Desmond is by no means the first MP to be accused of falling asleep during a Commons debate. 

    In 2012 Labour’s Stephen Pound seemed to nod off during a debate about the deaths of British soldiers in Afghanistan.

    He denied sleeping, saying instead he was “concentrating”. 

    Parliament
    Stephen Pound, right, said he was "concentrating", not sleeping, in 2012.
    MORE:International NewsKenneth ClarkeNew Forest WestDesmond SwayneFundamental rights

    Conversations