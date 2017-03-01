But a new study has shown that our efforts with sleep trackers could actually be exacerbating sleep problems, not alleviating them.

We all know we should be getting more hours with our head on the pillow, and more of us are turning to technology to help us try and get a good night’s sleep.

Published by the Rush University Medical Centre, it reported that a total of 15% of adults in the USA are now wearing the devices at night and with 3.9 million sold in 2014 (later figures not available) there is no sign of the growth slowing anytime soon.

Psychologist Kelly Glazer Baron said: “It’s great that so many people want to improve their sleep. However, the claims of these devices really outweigh validation of what they have been shown to be doing.”

Part of the problem is what the team are referring to as the ‘quantified self’ where people rely heavily on the daily acquisition of data (how many steps, how many calories, how many hours of rest) to enhance their mental and physical life.

But some of us are taking it too far and that in itself becomes stressful, anxiety-inducing, and self-defeating in terms of trying to get a restful night.

Baron said: “The perfectionist quest to achieve perfect sleep is similar to the unhealthy preoccupation with healthy eating, termed orthorexia.”