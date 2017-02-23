Sleeping For Nine Hours Or More Could Be Early Warning Sign Of Dementia

People who regularly get nine hours sleep (or more) each night have an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study.

The findings, which appear in the journal Neurology, found that those who slept for longer also had smaller brain volumes.

Researchers said excessive sleep may be an early warning sign, rather than a cause, of the brain changes that occur with dementia.

They said the findings could help predict those who are at risk from developing dementia.