'Slider': Should Disabled Athletes Be Allowed to Compete Against Able-Bodied Athletes?

The advertisement of the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang next month, has shown the evident lack of involvement of disabled athletes in the winter games. The Winter Olympics is set to host around fifteen winter sports; the Paralympics in comparison, around six. This is due to the fact that winter sports such as the Skeleton, are deemed unsuitable, or too dangerous for those with a physical impairment. Micky Yule – Paralympic powerlifting champion and double amputee, is all too familiar with this view. He feels that Paralympians are treated differently to Olympians: second class citizens, boxed off into a ‘disabled’ box. It’s evident that many people still view the Paralympics as lacking the competitive validity of the Olympics. In response to this lingering view within society, Yule challenged himself to become the first double-amputee to take on the Skeleton, and the first double-amputee to compete against the reigning world champion, Martins Dukurs. He documented his journey, to the world’s fastest slide in Canada, along with two supportive friends, in the film ‘Slider’.

We often hear when growing up that it is the taking part that counts, and this is echoed by founder of the Olympic Games – Pierre de Coubertin, who believed that ‘the important thing in life, is not to triumph, but to compete’. De Coubertin was a firm believer of diversity in sport, and sport as a practise for all – so why in 2018, do we still find limitations in what is deemed suitable for disabled athletes? Why is there still segregation of the Olympics and the Paralympics? Of course, in sports like the Skeleton, there are numerous barriers to be overcome for somebody with a disability to take part. But, who is better prepared to break down these barriers than somebody who already overcomes the daily challenges that having a disability can present?