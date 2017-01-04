A man who died in a slurry tanker was trying to save a teenage colleague who had fallen in, an inquest has heard.

Gavin Rawson, 35, was trying to help Nathan Walker, 19, but both men died, the BBC reported.

Details of the pair’s deaths, which happened on 22 December last year, were described at a hearing at Rutland and North Leicestershire Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Google Maps The incident took place at a recycling facility at a farm

The Leicester Mercury reported that Detective Sergeant Anna Burton, of Leicestershire Police’s complex crimes unit, said thWalker had been trying to clear a blockage in the tanker at Green Feeds Ltd at Church Farm in Normanton, near Bottesford

When Rawson tried to help him, he too fell in.

A hole had to be cut in the side of the vehicle to retrieve their bodies.

It had previously been said by the Health and Safety Executive that the incident involved slurry.

Burton added that they were awaiting the full results of a post-mortem.

Investigations are still ongoing into the incident.

The inquest was adjourned until 3 March.