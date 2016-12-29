Hip tattoos are set to be one of the biggest body art trends in 2017, according to celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy.

“It’s an area where you can easily hide the tattoo or show it off,” he told Seventeen.com.

JonBoy is somewhat of an expert - not only does he count Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber as clients - he’s also the artist responsible for Hailey Baldwin’s much-Instagrammed hip tattoo, which reads ‘gentle’ (Portuguese for ‘people’).