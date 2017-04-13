This 'Smart' Duvet Means You'll Never Argue With Your Partner Again

Waking up in the middle of the night to find you are either a hot mess or about to lose your fingers to hypothermia is an all-too-familiar situation for many couples who share a bed.
But now a new tech-supported duvet device could put an end to all the thermostat sleep wars in your household.
The ‘Smartduvet Breeze’ solves all heated debates between you and your bed partner, as it is split into two different temperature beds, meaning one side can be set to warm and the other to cooling.
Using air chambers to direct air to either side, users don’t even have to wait for the bed to sort itself out as you can turn to a smartphone app to activate the settings in advance of getting in between the sheets.
The dual-zone climate is designed to be integrated as part of your current set up to make it as easy as possible.
And not only that, but it is also smart enough to make itself in the morning so you don’t come back to an unmade bed (where can we marry this item?)
Although it is still in the stages of being a Kickstarter campaign, and won’t actually be ready until the summer 2017, by which time we’ll be sweating buckets.
If you’re interested and got a spare $180 in the bank, you can get your pre-order in now to save yourself a summertime headache.