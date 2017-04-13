This 'Smart' Duvet Means You'll Never Argue With Your Partner Again

Waking up in the middle of the night to find you are either a hot mess or about to lose your fingers to hypothermia is an all-too-familiar situation for many couples who share a bed.

But now a new tech-supported duvet device could put an end to all the thermostat sleep wars in your household.

The ‘Smartduvet Breeze’ solves all heated debates between you and your bed partner, as it is split into two different temperature beds, meaning one side can be set to warm and the other to cooling.