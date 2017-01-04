This Smart Hairbrush Actually Tells You When Your Hair Is Damaged

Groundbreaking technology has been used in a world first to create a hairbrush that collects personalised data on your hair every time you use it.

The first ever smart brush, created by Kérastase and Withings, is designed to reduce the damage done to your barnet, by stopping bad haircare habits that cause split ends and breakage, in their tracks.

LOreal

Guive Balooch, Global Vice President of L’Oreal’s Technology Incubator: “We have reinvented what a person’s relationship with their hair can look like.”

The Hair Coach brush, which won the 2016 International CES Innovation Award, has a multitude of technical features, such as a microphone to listen to the sound of your hair and identify frizziness and dryness, as well as a gyroscope to analyse the number and pattern of brush strokes.

And if your brushing is too vigorous, you’ll be given feedback in real time.

There are also three axis-load cells, which measure force applied to the scalp, and advanced conductivity sensors that sense whether the brush is being used on dry or wet hair, to make the advice more accurate.

This vast amount of data is then automatically processed via your smartphone, using WIFI or Bluetooth, on a dedicated mobile app.

This app is able to take information from other sources about weather factors like humidity, temperature, UV and wind on any given day, to give you tips about how to care for your hair before you leave the house.

Not only that, but it can save you time looking at the supermarket shelves, by telling you precisely which products will work for your particular hair needs.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the battery-powered brush is splash proof so you can use it in the shower.

Now you’ve just got to find $200 to spend on it.