Smearing Your Lipstick Could Help Save Lives

It’s just a couple of days left until #SmearForSmear, a social media campaign run by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. The campaign encourages people to share the hashtag with lipstick smeared photos of themselves, but so what? It’s just another hashtag, right? What difference does a selfie or a hashtag really make?

Well, #SmearForSmear can quite literally save lives.

The campaign runs during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (22-28 January) and over the last three years has reached millions of women. It’s a simple campaign, but it has a serious message.

Smear tests provide best protection against cervical cancer, a disease that takes mothers from their children, women from their partners and daughters from their parents. They prevent 75% of cervical cancers from developing, saving thousands of lives each year, yet the number of women attending this potentially life saving test is falling every year across the UK. Over one in four women don’t take up their invitation, and with around 5 million women being invited for a smear test every year in the UK, these are pretty worrying statistics.

So how does a hashtag help?

There are many reasons women delay or don’t go for their smear test. Embarrassment, fear and not knowing what the test is for are just a few. There are cultural barriers, some women are unable to access an appointment, and for women who have experienced sexual violence the test can be extremely difficult. Others simply forget.

A hashtag will not reach every woman who is delaying her smear test and it can’t overcome every barrier. It doesn’t increase availability of appointments and it doesn’t make it a more comfortable experience. But it does increase understanding and awareness of the test, encourages conversation and breaks down some of the shame and stigma surrounding it. Research shows over two thirds of young women don’t think smear tests reduce a woman’s risk of cervical cancer, and #SmearForSmear not only shares the message smear tests prevent the disease, for many women it is the reminder or encouragement they need to take up their invitation: