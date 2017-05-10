Smiling Really Is Making You Look Older

Everyone knows that a duck face pout is the expression of choice for that perfect Instagram selfie, even if it is pretty damn irritating.

But now it seems that those camera-lovers might actually be on to something in their refusal to smile, as a study has revealed flashing a grin makes you look older than you are by as much as two whole years.

That’s right, although it seems contrary to popular belief, research has found that when we look happy, rather than maintaining a poker face, we age ourselves in the eyes of strangers.