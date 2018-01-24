Just One Cigarette A Day Can Seriously Damage Your Health

Smoking just one cigarette a day raises the risk of developing coronary heart disease and stroke far more than first thought, a new study suggests. Researchers compared the effects of smoking a single cigarette to smoking 20 a day and found there wasn’t a huge difference in the effects. In fact, smoking one a day only halved the risk of heart disease when compared to smoking 20. Researchers said their findings have important consequences for many smokers and health professionals who believe that smoking just a few cigarettes carries little or no harm. They warned smokers to stop smoking completely instead of cutting down.

Mixmike via Getty Images

Individual studies have reported that smoking only one to five cigarettes per day is associated with a higher than expected risk of heart disease. To investigate this further, a team of researchers led by Professor Allan Hackshaw at the Cancer Institute at University College London analysed the results of 141 studies and estimated the relative risks for smoking one, five, or 20 cigarettes per day. If the risk for smoking 20 cigarettes per day is 100%, the expected risk for smoking one a day is around 5%. However for both genders, the actual risk turned out to be much higher: :: Men who smoked one cigarette per day had 46% of the risk of heart disease associated with smoking 20 cigarettes per day. :: Men who smoked one cigarette per day had 41% of the risk of stroke associated with smoking 20 cigarettes per day. :: Women who smoked one cigarette per day had 31% of the risk of heart disease associated with smoking 20 cigarettes per day. ::Women who smoked one cigarette per day had 34% of the risk of stroke associated with smoking 20 cigarettes per day. :: Women’s heart disease risk was more than doubled with one cigarette per day.