Snapchat’s video-recording Spectacles are finally available here in the UK. The first of those extremely happy Snapbots has just landed in London next to the London Eye.

Snapchat first unveiled its Spectacles last year as a new and interesting way of capturing short video and then posting it directly to Snapchat. With a simple, playful design the Spectacles are remarkably simple to set up and use. They connect wirelessly to your phone via the app are charged within their own special charging case.

To record a video you simply press the button on the top left hand side of the specs. A small bright rotating LED ring will start flashing as a way of alerting others to the fact you’re recording. A camera on the other side of the specs then records 10 seconds of the world around you. Once a video is captured it’s then uploaded to your Memories tab within the Snapchat app and can also be uploaded to your phone’s camera roll.

Videos captured on the specs can be viewed in both portrait and landscape modes. Having initially launched in the US, the Spectacles are now available in London, Paris, Venice, Barcelona and Munich. Fancy getting yourself a pair? Well Snapchat's Spectacles cost £129, are available in three colours and if you don't fancy heading all the way to London don't panic, they're also available to order online here.