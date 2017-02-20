Snapchat’s Spectacles are one step closer to launching in the UK. Having initially only been available via their quirky-yet-also-adorable vending machine which ‘toured’ around the US the video-recording sunglasses are officially available online. If you happen to live in the US you’ll now be able to order yourself a pair of the social media sun wear for the princely sum of $129.99.

With a single camera on one side and a notification light on the other, these hopelessly happy specs allow you to record video clips and send them straight to Snapchat via a wireless connection. To help combat the whole privacy problem they feature a rotating ring of LEDs on the front that clearly show when someone is recording. Also, when something looks as trendy and friendly as this how could it ever be an invasion of your privacy.

The Spectacles' launch in the US means that clearly they've been a success and so Snapchat's now looking give them a full-blown trial run with the general public. Now for the bad news: They have literally just launched in the US and already there's a delivery time of 2-4 weeks which means that if they are going to launch the Spectacles in the UK it won't be for a while.