Snapchat’s Snap Map can now be viewed by anyone through a web browser.
The company today announced that it would be making the feature available online, regardless of whether you have a Snapchat account or not.
Unlike the app version of Snap Map which shows snaps and the locations of your friends, the web version only shows snaps that have been designated as publicly viewable.
Interestingly, Snapchat sees this not just as a means of exploring cities but also as a news source.
By using the heat map Snapchat envisages news organisations using it to grab videos straight from breaking news locations and then embedding them in their articles.
Snapchat’s Snap Map launched to some controversy back in July after it was revealed how easily its users could be sharing their location without realising it.
This effectively allows you to zoom in on ‘hot spots’ around the world where there are a lot of snaps being taken.
As you can see from the embedded map above, this has unsurprisingly centred around many of London’s tourist hotspots including parks, museums and monuments.