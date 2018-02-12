Snapchat’s Snap Map can now be viewed by anyone through a web browser. The company today announced that it would be making the feature available online, regardless of whether you have a Snapchat account or not.

Unlike the app version of Snap Map which shows snaps and the locations of your friends, the web version only shows snaps that have been designated as publicly viewable. Interestingly, Snapchat sees this not just as a means of exploring cities but also as a news source.

By using the heat map Snapchat envisages news organisations using it to grab videos straight from breaking news locations and then embedding them in their articles.

