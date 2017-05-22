NEWS

SNP In Humiliating Backpedal After Claiming Leader's Debate Nurse Was Wife Of Tory Councillor

'Shocked by the witch hunt by SNP extremists.'

The SNP has been forced to backpedal after incorrectly claiming a nurse in the audience who argued with Nicola Sturgeon over NHS funding was married to a Tory councillor. 

Claire Austin launched a passionate attack on the party leader claiming a one per cent pay cap in place since 2008 meant she was forced to use foodbanks and struggled to pay bills.

But the exchange also launched a social media witch hunt in which the nurse was accused of lying about her wage and lifestyle.

