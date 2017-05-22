The SNP has been forced to backpedal after incorrectly claiming a nurse in the audience who argued with Nicola Sturgeon over NHS funding was married to a Tory councillor.
Claire Austin launched a passionate attack on the party leader claiming a one per cent pay cap in place since 2008 meant she was forced to use foodbanks and struggled to pay bills.
But the exchange also launched a social media witch hunt in which the nurse was accused of lying about her wage and lifestyle.
The SNP has been contacted for comment.
