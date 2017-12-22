Snug Style: What To Pack For Snow

At a travel bloggers’ conference earlier this year I was horrified to learn that I’m not a proper travel blogger. If I was, I would have written a dozen ‘packing advice’ posts by now. It’s the done thing: guaranteed to get you views. But hey I’m not fickle* and I’m not interested in packing posts. I can’t think of anything more dull than an article on ‘go to this shop and buy this’, just to wear once on holiday. Having said that, I did meet a lady whose sole ‘packing advice’ blog got so popular she now employs over 30 people...

So *this is not strictly a packing post, I merely added the word ‘pack’ in the title to test out if there is any ‘clickbait’ reaction. The main reason I am writing is a couple of weeks back the UK came to a standstill after ‘some’ snowfall. So I’m tying in ‘snow style tips’ with packing; this doubling up makes me feel less ashamed about writing a ‘packing post.’

On to the topic in question. I used to be so freaked out by snow. As a Londoner with little exposure to the white stuff, I didn’t get how on earth you walk in it. One time on a ski trip in Slovenia the snow got to me so much I cried on the slopes. Much of my lack of confidence was that I just felt so uncomfortable. My hired ski suit was so un-me and I was handed big bulky boots that I’d never have chosen to wear myself. Leaving any fashion decision in someone else’s hands is a massive risk.

Last month, I faced my snow fears again by spending a few days in Iceland, only this time I was determined not to get upset by abiding by convention and wearing dull clothes. Instead I decided to pack as myself. The only addition I made to my normal wardrobe was thermals. When you’ve got thermals on under your clothes you can get away with wearing anything. Maybe that’s obvious but if it is, I’d like to know what the excuse is for there being so much blandness being worn at this time of year? (Minus the Christmas jumper which is as adventurous as most British people get.)

So here’s what I discovered about what to wear when it snows, or if you’re in a snowy place.

Hiking books? Whatever. You just need some decent crampons