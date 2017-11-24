These Soap Bars For Your Face Will Make You Rethink Your Cleanser

″[I] used them in high school—a long time ago—and I just now went back to them,” she said. “If something works for you, no need to change it.”

Dr. Amy Wechsler told Into The Gloss that she uses ‘Dove Sensitive Skin Soap or Purpose Cleansing Bar’ to clean her face.

African Black Soap and bars made with eggs whites or natural ingredients are currently at the forefront of beauty editors and bloggers minds - and the best news is they’re often relatively inexpensive.

After years of being shunned by many beauty gurus in favour of liquid and foaming alternatives, right now bar soap is making a comeback as a facial cleanser.

So what’s changed? Our understanding of soap has evolved and many brands have moved away from including fragrances (which can dry the skin).

Dermatologist Dr. Sam Bunting explains: “modern cleansing bars are formulated to maintain skin’s delicate acid mantle and those labelled noncomedogenic will be a safe bet for those with acne-prone skin.”

A key thing to remember is to “avoid cleansing bars which are fragranced or which contain essential oils if your skin is sensitive or prone to redness.

“And a final tip to ensure you get the most out of your cleansing bar is to rinse with tepid (not hot) water and rinse thoroughly to remove all traces.”

Additionally, facialist Caroline Hirons, believes that cleansing is the foundation of good skincare and therefore affects how your makeup sits.

“Washing your face first thing is the best way to start the day. When you wake up you’ve got oily residue on your skin that’s built up over night,” Hirons told Lush.

“A gentle cleanser can help prime your skin for the day. Don’t wait to cleanse at night - do both.”

Hirons’ also recommends a soap bar for your face if you have dry, sensitive or mature skin.

“Chose a gentle facial soap like Movis,” she advised. “It has a unique soft, spongy texture and is rich in vitamin E, which helps to rejuvenate the skin.”

Soap can also be better for the planet, as it requires less plastic packaging than liquid cleansers.

In addition to this, Lush’s soap is self-preserving meaning packaging is not required at all.

Those face washes in luxury packaging don’t look so nice now, do they?

Here’s a list of soaps worthy of gliding across your face. You and your pores are very welcome.