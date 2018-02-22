A new study by Oxford University has found that despite what you might think, social media is not the “echo chamber” that you might think it is. Taking a randomised sample of 2000 people in the UK, the research found that rather than technology narrowing people’s views, it was providing the vast majority of us with a means to expand our knowledge. Dr Grant Blank, research fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute and co-author of the study, said: “Whatever the causes of political polarisation today, it is not social media or the internet. “If anything, most people use the internet to broaden their media horizons. We found evidence that people actively look to confirm the information that they read online, in a multitude of ways.

bigtunaonline via Getty Images

“They mainly do this by using a search engine to find offline media and validate political information. In the process they often encounter opinions that differ from their own and as a result whether they stumbled across the content passively or use their own initiative to search for answers while double checking their ‘facts’, some changed their own opinion on certain issues.” The study also found that those with a greater interest in politics were less likely to be in an echo chamber, as they sought to consume all the political media content they could access – and as a result had a “diverse media diet” spanning different views and opinions. Co-author of the study Dr Elizabeth Dubois, assistant professor at the University of Ottawa, said only a small section of the population could be considered to be at risk of sitting in online echo chambers. “Our results show that most people are not in a political echo chamber. The people at risk are those who depend on only a single medium for political news and who are not politically interested: about 8% of the population,” she said.