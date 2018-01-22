An overwhelming majority of the public believe social media companies do not do enough to tackle bullying, illegal activities and the spreading of extremist content on their sites, a major survey has found.

However, there has been a huge jump in trust in traditional media, with levels reaching 61% - a figure not seen since 2012.

Most people think companies like Facebook and Twitter are not regulated enough (64%) and lack transparency (63%), according to the Edelman Trust Barometer.

Just over half (57%) believe social media firms take advantage of users’ loneliness and 62% think they are selling people’s data without their knowledge (62%), the Press Association reported.

It showed seven in 10 people believe social media companies do not do enough to stop illegal or unethical behaviour on their platforms, prevent the sharing of extremist content or do enough to prevent bullying.

Around one third (34%) do not think social media is a force for good in society.