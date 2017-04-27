Social media sites are failing to protect young people from pornography, bullying and content on self-harm, teens have warned.

A poll by the NCPCC found that 80% of youngsters believe these websites are not doing enough to shield them from harmful imagery and messages.

Facebook and ASKfm, a platform where users can ask each other anonymous questions, were rated among the riskiest sites, the Press Association reported.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said the charity’s survey clearly showed they do not feel protected from “upsetting, dangerous, and adult content”.