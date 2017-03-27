First-time buyers have never been more dependent on the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ or inheriting money, a government-backed commission on social mobility has found, as it warns inequality will widen.

New research by the Social Mobility Commission says the increasing trend is making it almost impossible for young people on low incomes to buy a home.

In a blog for Huffington Post UK, former Labour Cabinet Minister Alan Milburn, chair of the Commission, warns home ownership is becoming a “distant dream” for millions and warns of “treadmill families” who are “working hard to get on but going nowhere”.

An analysis of official data by the University of Cambridge and Anglia Ruskin University found over a third of people in England (34 per cent) are relying on family for a financial gift or loan to help them buy their first home.

This compares to one in five (20 per cent) just seven years ago. A further one in ten rely on inherited wealth.

The growing gulf between rising house prices and stagnant wages has led to home ownership among 25-to-29 year-olds to fall by more than half in the last 25 years, from 63 per cent in 1990 to 31 per cent most today.

The disparity is also forcing those looking to move up the property ladder to look for a family hand-out, with 12 per cent of existing owners benefitting from a gift or a loan when buying a new home.