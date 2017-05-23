The socks and sandals combination has long been associated with dads, hippies and tourists, but the once considered fashion faux pas, has shaken off its stuffy connotations and stepped into the limelight.
And Kendall Jenner is proving how it’s done.
Walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May, the supermodel opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos with cool glittery beige socks.
From Simone Rochas and Chanel to Prada, menswear and womenswear embraced the trend with aplomb on the spring/summer 2017 runway.
And men and women are adopting the look with ease. Think: Adidas slide with bright white socks or Seventies-style platforms with glittery socks.
Prepare to be inspired by the some of the most Instagram-worthy sock-meets-sandal snaps: