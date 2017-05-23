The socks and sandals combination has long been associated with dads, hippies and tourists, but the once considered fashion faux pas, has shaken off its stuffy connotations and stepped into the limelight.

And Kendall Jenner is proving how it’s done.

Walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May, the supermodel opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos with cool glittery beige socks.