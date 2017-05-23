All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    23/05/2017 13:02 BST

    Socks With Sandals: Kendall Jenner And The Instagram-Worthy Trend

    It's no longer a fashion faux pas 💁

    The socks and sandals combination has long been associated with dads, hippies and tourists, but the once considered fashion faux pas, has shaken off its stuffy connotations and stepped into the limelight. 

    And Kendall Jenner is proving how it’s done. 

    Walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May, the supermodel opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos with cool glittery beige socks.  

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
    Model Kendall Jenner attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France.
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
    Kendall Jenner attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. 

    From Simone Rochas and Chanel to Prada, menswear and womenswear embraced the trend with aplomb on the spring/summer 2017 runway. 

    And men and women are adopting the look with ease. Think: Adidas slide with bright white socks or Seventies-style platforms with glittery socks. 

    Prepare to be inspired by the some of the most Instagram-worthy sock-meets-sandal snaps:

    #howtowear #socks #socksandheels #socksandshoes #socksandsandals #style #fashionaddict

    A post shared by Moda Hunters (@moda_hunter) on

    Maybe life isn't about Avoiding the bruises Maybe it's about collecting the scars To prove we showed up for it So this post goes to To everyone fighting a battle nobody knows of My bruised friends Who keep on inspiring me The ones mending broken hearts Pushing against all odds to make that dream a reality Those fighting to be better Those who almost gave up this morning But hope whispered to them and said Not yet Get up Show up And fuck shit up I am one of you and I know how hard this life thing is at times But Sometimes Life needs to make you tough and make you so strong That when the glory comes and the sunshine is back you are strong enough for any challenge that comes your way and you are able to enjoy the sunshine without fear of it raining again But look at me 😁🤷🏾‍♀️ I look Good here like with this fur and socks thing Today I would love to be addressed as BECKY WITH THE GOOD FUR 😘 have a beautiful day Never mind the dirty Tyres and trucks that's my life hey #DunlopJaneFurseTyres #blackonblack #socks #winter2017 #socksandsandals #ootd #furry #fur #southafrica #stylish #instafashion

    A post shared by Limpopo fashion Journal (@nkafashionista) on

    Socks and sandals. Yes kween. #yestheholesareintentional

    A post shared by Justin (@justjustinnyc) on

    #sockalicious #socksandsandals #fishnetsocks #docmartens

    A post shared by Éadaoin Ní Dhubhghaill (@bluue_ray) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionmen's fashionFashionKendall JennerShoessandalssocks

    Conversations