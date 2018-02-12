Soham Murderer Ian Huntley Pleads ‘I Am Genuinely Sorry’

Soham murderer Ian Huntley has reportedly expressed his remorse for having killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. Huntley, 44, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of killing the girls, who went missing from a family barbecue in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in August 2002. After a two-week hunt to find the youngsters, their bodies were found near an air base at Mildenhall in Suffolk.

PA School caretaker Ian Huntley was convicted of murdering Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman

The Sun reports Huntley has recorded a confession for the killings while behind bars, and has accepted he is “never getting out”. The paper reports the former caretaker as saying: “I am genuinely, genuinely sorry and it breaks my heart when it is reported I have no remorse; that I relish something. I do not.

“I can’t change anything. I cannot remove that day from history; what I have done. I know those girls would be 26 this year with families of their own, jobs and lives. “I thought about them when they were turning 21 and when they were turning 18.

PA Holly Wells (left) and her best friend, Jessica Chapman, went missing after attending a family BBQ

“I know no matter what I say that people are not going to think any better of me. I know that, I don’t expect it to but I would much rather people have the truth about how I feel.” Then 28, Ian Huntley was able to get a job as a secondary school caretaker, despite social services having records of him being accused of having sex with four underage girls – one was just 13 – and an allegation of indecent assault on a 10-year-old. Police investigated three separate claims by women who said Huntley had raped them and he had also been charged with a burglary – though the case was dropped when it came to court.

PA Archive/PA Images Maxine Carr was jailed for three-and-a-half-years