Solange Knowles was awarded the ‘Rockstar’ award at Black Girls Rock awards ceremony, taped on August 5 but aired on US TV Tuesday 22nd.

The Saint Records owner humbly accepted her award with a stirring, elegant speech that has got the internet singing her praises.

Not only were her words beautiful, but Solange’s effortless ensemble of a sheer navy top, loose fitting trousers and tumbling afro made us yearn for a by-gone era of activism.

We couldn’t help noticing one little trendy item: the specs. From Rihanna to Bella Hadid, these little beauties have been making the rounds this year.

And queenie rocked the look as she received her award.