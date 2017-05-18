Solange's Beautiful Tribute To Tina Knowles Will Make You Want To Call Your Mum

Solange Knowles has opened up about the valuable and pivotal part her mum has played in her life.
In a letter to her younger self, published on Teen Vogue, the 30-year-old said she is grateful that the universe chose Tina Knowles to be her mother.
She described her mum as “a wonder” and recalled how she used to drop three children off at three different schools in the morning, pick them up in the afternoon and take each of them to their designated activities - all before taking them back to the salon she owned until closing time.
Solange marvelled at the fact her mum did all of this with “the utmost grace, love and kindness”.
Writing to her teenage self, Solange said that because she has her mother’s blood, she is “fiercely independent and outgoing”.
She wrote: “You realise watching a woman balance being a supportive mother, building a successful business from the ground up that was started in her garage and giving back to the community will make you feel invincible and like the word ‘no’ is just an echo in the universe that you’ll never know.
“You often take her for granted, but you know with every joint in your bones that she is a phenomenon and you strive to make her proud.”
Solange also reflected on how her mum ensured that she was surrounded by other inspiring black women from a young age, who helped to break down the stereotypes she often saw in the media.
Her most recent album ‘A Seat at the Table’ is a further exploration of this, navigating her family history, Black culture and womanhood. The artist previously said it was a ‘tribute’ to her mum and dad.
In her letter, Solange also opened up about her own fears of becoming a teen mother - she gave birth to her son, Daniel Julez Smith, when she was 17 years old.
She recalled how that time of her life was “terrifying”, but added that it all worked out in the end.
“Some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young,” she said, “but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love.”