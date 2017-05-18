Solange's Beautiful Tribute To Tina Knowles Will Make You Want To Call Your Mum

Solange Knowles has opened up about the valuable and pivotal part her mum has played in her life.

In a letter to her younger self, published on Teen Vogue, the 30-year-old said she is grateful that the universe chose Tina Knowles to be her mother.

She described her mum as “a wonder” and recalled how she used to drop three children off at three different schools in the morning, pick them up in the afternoon and take each of them to their designated activities - all before taking them back to the salon she owned until closing time.

Solange marvelled at the fact her mum did all of this with “the utmost grace, love and kindness”.