Two Soldiers Charged For Being Members Of Neo-Nazi Group National Action

Two soldiers are among three people charged with terror offences as part of an investigation into the banned neo-Nazi group National Action, West Midlands Police has said.
Mikko Vehvilainen, 32 from Brecon, Powys, and Mark Barrett, 24, based at a garrison in Cyprus, are serving members of the armed forces and have been charged for their alleged membership of the group.
Alexander Deakin, 22, from Birmingham, is the third man charged for the connection to National Action.
They will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Last week, the Ministry of Defence confirmed members of the armed forces were among four men arrested over their links to the group. A fifth man was arrested later. Two men were released at the weekend.
National Action was banned as a terrorist organisation by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December. She described them as “a racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organisation”.
The group made a name for itself with a serious of offensive stunts including championing Thomas Mair, the man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of MP Jo Cox a week before the EU Referendum.
Deakin is also charged for possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism, distribution of a terrorist publication, and inciting racial hatred by posting National Action stickers at the Aston University campus in Birmingham in July last year.
Vehvilainen is also facing charges of possessing a document containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, publishing written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, and possession of a weapon, namely pepper spray.