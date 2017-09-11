Two Soldiers Charged For Being Members Of Neo-Nazi Group National Action

The group made a name for itself with a serious of offensive stunts including championing Thomas Mair, the man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of MP Jo Cox a week before the EU Referendum.

Deakin is also charged for possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism, distribution of a terrorist publication, and inciting racial hatred by posting National Action stickers at the Aston University campus in Birmingham in July last year.

Vehvilainen is also facing charges of possessing a document containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, publishing written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, and possession of a weapon, namely pepper spray.