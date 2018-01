The son of a U.S. military veteran is trying to track down the identities of a number of US soldiers featured in portraits sketched by his father during World War II.

Ira Dube found the sketches in an attic and has now enlisted the help of a New York museum to find the families of the servicemen.

Dube’s father sketched the portraits in 1943 during downtime in Hawaii. A year later his Infantry Division was decimated in the bloody Battle of Saipan.