There is no denying that the last few years have seen the beauty industry embracing more ‘natural-looking’ brows that don’t need to be plucked within an inch of their life.

But no matter how liberal we’re all feeling with the eyebrow pencil, there’s definitely still a (brow)line drawn at a monobrow.

Synonymous with Frida Kahlo and your grandpa, it is fair to say that it’s not a look most young women aspire to. That was, until now.