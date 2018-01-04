Norfolk Police said her mother and close family and friends had been supporting her through this difficult time.

The missing university student, form Gorleston, Norfolk, had been suffering severe anxiety and depression, and was receiving treatment for her mental health, police said.

Police searching for missing Sophie Smith, who went missing in the early hours of Boxing Day, have said the 21-year-old left notes for her loved ones “outlining her intentions”.

The young woman left her home in Gorleston without her mobile phone.

She was seen on CCTV at about 3am running in the direction of the beach.

Police helicopters, lifeboats and fire crews have been searching for Ms Smith since her disappearance.

Inspector Will Drummond said on Thursday: “We know from speaking to her family that Sophie had previously spoken about her intention to enter the sea to take her own life.

“Sadly, we can also confirm that Sophie had left a note and messages for loved ones, outlining her intentions.

Sophie’s mother, Lynn Shaw, said: “Sophie’s step-father Kevin and I would like to thank the public and police for their continued support and dedication in searching for Sophie.

“In our hearts we hold every hope she will return safe and well. However, as a family, knowing the troubles she was experiencing, we do fear the worst for our little girl

“Sophie had openly discussed how she was struggling and was receiving treatment. I would urge anyone suffering anxiety or depression not to fight that battle alone and seek help.”