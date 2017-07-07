The list, reproduced on the front page of the Times newspaper, included a clutch of MPs who defied Corbyn’s orders to vote for a Commons amendment calling for the UK to stay within the EU single market.

The South Tyneside region of the leftwing grassroots network faced a backlash from MPs after its social media page hosted a blog attacking 49 MPs as “usual suspects” and urging them to “join the Liberals”.

A local branch of Momentum has denied that it is backing the deselection of Labour MPs and has even claimed that its Facebook page was ‘hacked’ to discredit it.

Not sure a single post on a regional Facebook page with 136 likes counts as a plot but ok pic.twitter.com/J6bbMBD4F4

The MPs, many of whom represent constituencies that voted Remain in the EU referendum in 2016, were swiftly singled out for breaking the party whip.

With some leading supporters of Corbyn urging a rewrite of Labour’s rules to remove sitting MPs, the South Tyneside blogpost was seen as a call to deselect the 49 rebels.

But now the group has claimed that it was in fact hacked. In a new post, it stated:

“A few weeks ago, a cut and past [sic] article was posted onto South Tyneside Momentum’s Facebook site. We would like to stress that this article was not posted by any member of the South Tyneside Momentum group. We have been informed that our Facebook account was illegally hacked by certain elements that seek to discredit our group The post contained a list of MPs who put forward an amendment concerning access to the EU Single Market. Ridiculous claims have been made today that our Momentum group is promoting and, is in favour of deselection of MPs from the Labour Party. We would like to point out that this is completely untrue. As usual, we continue to fully support our local Members of Parliament, the General Election Manifesto and leadership, and to carry on our efforts to help elect a Labour Government. Momentum South Tyneside.”

HuffPost UK has been told that just a handful of local members have administration rights to the group’s Facebook account and all have denied putting up the “hit list”.

The list was pulled down after the intervention of Momentum’s national body, and after MPs complained to their whips about it.