SpaceX Employees Reacting To Their First Rocket Landing Is A Thing Of Pure Joy

Try not to smile.

21/12/2016 14:13
Thomas Tamblyn Technology editor, Huffington Post UK

Back in December 2015, SpaceX achieved something truly incredible.

They sent a rocket into space and then promptly brought the first stage back to Earth in one piece and landed it upright.

It was an incredible moment to watch and now, thanks to National Geographic we’ve been given a behind the scenes glimpse into the reactions from both the SpaceX team and Elon Musk himself.

With unprecedented access to the launch, it’s a chance to see Musk without any of the playful bravado that has defined his personality online and in interviews.

The video shows both the launch itself and then the rollercoaster of emotions that follows as the team and Musk keep a close eye over the mission and finally the landing itself.

As the landing process begins, Musk is seen outside watching anxiously. At one point he can be heard saying “this is bad”, presumably fearing the worst.

Then, finally, the landing gear extends and the rocket is guided gently back down to the ground before making an almost flawless landing.

Of course SpaceX’s journey hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Back in September 2016 another of its Falcon 9 rockets exploded on the launchpad destroying a satellite built by Facebook.

Before the company managed to achieve a successful landing there were of course a few hiccups, caught and shared by Musk on his Twitter and Instagram account.

Astronomy Photographer Of The Year 2016

  • 14
    Stephen Voss
    Auroral Nuggets
  • 13
    Richard Inman
    Antarctic Space Station
  • 12
    Rick Whitacre
    Between the Rocks
  • 11
    Tommy Richardson
    Crystal Brilliance
  • 10
    Nicholas Roemmelt
    Frozen Giant
  • 9
    Philippe Jacquot
    ISS under Venus and the Moon
  • 8
    Ivan Eder
    M8 Lagoon Nebula
  • 7
    Giles Rocholl
    The northern lights illuminate the lagoon at Jokulsarlon, Iceland photo tour, February 2016
  • 6
    Sean Goebel
    Parallel Mountains
  • 5
    Lee Cook
    Alone
  • 4
    Katherine Young
    Rise Lunation
  • 3
    Rune EngebÃ¸
    Seven Magic Points
  • 2
    Melanie Thorne
    The Diamond Ring
  • 1
    Michael JÃ¤eger
    The Disconnection Event

More:

Uk Space Tech-the-halls Elon Musk Spacex
Suggest a correction
Comments
SpaceX Employees Reacting To Their First Rocket Landing Is A Thing Of Pure Joy

CONVERSATIONS