SpaceX Launches 'Spy' Satellite On A Secret Mission For The US Military

SpaceX has launched its first satellite for the US military.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on Monday at 7:15 a.m ET (12.15pm GMT), carrying a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

No destination was specified for the US government satellite, known only as NROL-76, due to the secretive nature of the NRO.

The mission also wasn’t listed on Elon Musk’s space company’s online customer manifest.