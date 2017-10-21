All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/10/2017 14:14 BST | Updated 21/10/2017 20:27 BST

    Catalonia's Government To Be Sacked In Post-Independence Referendum Clampdown By Madrid

    Huge pro-independence demonstration in Barcelona follows.

    Spain’s bid to sack Catalonia’s government and curb its parliament’s powers has been likened to the dictatorship of Francisco Franco by the separatist region’s president.

    Charles Puigdemont spoke out on Saturday night amid the standoff between Madrid and Barcelona over the recent independence referendum.

    Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced he would take the unprecedented action against the Catalan administration after an emergency cabinet meeting in Madrid on Saturday.

    But Puigdemont used a public address to hit back, confirming he would call the Catalan parliament to debate the plans.

    He said they represent the “worst attacks” on the region since the reign of Franco.

    It comes nearly three weeks after the referendum, which Spanish courts had deemed illegal, saw police clash with voters, confiscate polling boxes and force their way into polling stations.

    GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy invoked Article 155 of the country's constitution for the first time in his move to suspend Catalonia's government
    LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
    Pro-independence Catalan Esteladas flags during a demonstration in Barcelona after Rajoy's statement

    Of the 43% who voted, 90% backed independence and the region announced it was moving ahead with declaring its separation from Spain. 

    Rajoy stopped short of suspending Catalonia’s parliament but his move means there must be fresh elections within six months.

    He invoked Article 155 of Spain’s constitution, which allows it to suspend the powers of autonomous regions in times of crisis.

    “We are not ending Catalan autonomy, but we are relieving of their duties those who have acted outside the law,” Rajoy said.

    David Ramos via Getty Images
    Police clash with voters in Sant Julia De Ramis on the day of the referendum

    It comes after Madrid ordered Carles Puigdemont’s government to clarify whether it had declared independence.

    The Catalan leader did not answer but said he would declare independence if the Spanish Government invoked Article 155.

    On Saturday, huge demonstrations in Barcelona followed Rajoy’s statement.

    JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images
    People hold placards reading 'Freedom for Jordis' during a demonstration on October 21, 2017 in Barcelona, to support two leaders of Catalan separatist groups, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who have been detained pending an investigation into sedition charges
    JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images
    Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont (R) and Catalan regional vice-president and chief of Economy and Finance Oriol Junqueras attend the demonstration 

     People waved Catalan flags and placards in support of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixar, two prominent separatists detained last week without bail while they were investigated for sedition.

    Catalan MEP Ramon Tremosa reacted to Rajoy, saying the prime minister had “suspended democracy” in the region. 

    It is the first time the Article 155 has been used. Spain’s senate must now vote on whether to ratify Rajoy’s decision.

    MORE:newsInternational NewsSpainCataloniaMadridMariano RajoyCortes Generales

    Conversations