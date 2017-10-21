Spain’s bid to sack Catalonia’s government and curb its parliament’s powers has been likened to the dictatorship of Francisco Franco by the separatist region’s president.

Charles Puigdemont spoke out on Saturday night amid the standoff between Madrid and Barcelona over the recent independence referendum.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced he would take the unprecedented action against the Catalan administration after an emergency cabinet meeting in Madrid on Saturday.

But Puigdemont used a public address to hit back, confirming he would call the Catalan parliament to debate the plans.

He said they represent the “worst attacks” on the region since the reign of Franco.

It comes nearly three weeks after the referendum, which Spanish courts had deemed illegal, saw police clash with voters, confiscate polling boxes and force their way into polling stations.