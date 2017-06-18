A matador has died after being gored in the chest by a bull, becoming the second Spanish bullfighter to die in the bullring in the past year.

Ivan Fandino tripped in the ring in southwestern France while participating in the controversial bloodsport.

The 36-year-old was rushed to hospital, but later died from his injuries, Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources close to the Basque matador’s entourage.